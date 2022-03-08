Balance
- Increased human rewards
- Increased human speed
- Increase base armor by 100 for all human classes
- Increased extermination mode rewards
- Decreased armor cost
- Increased zombie madness cost
- Removed melee damage bonus when backstabbing
- Decreased melee damage bonus when attacking the head
- When there are few alive players, show players auras nonstop instead of brief flashes
Misc
- Decreased default voice volume
- Fixed bug that sometimes the respawn penalization after disconnecting was not applied
- Change text color for those with battle pass to yellow, and added [BP]. This was because some players were impersonating our staff because of their green text (which is unrelated to our staff, staff members have a checkmark in their name)
Changed files in this update