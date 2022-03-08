 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 8 March 2022

1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8331079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Increased human rewards
  • Increased human speed
  • Increase base armor by 100 for all human classes
  • Increased extermination mode rewards
  • Decreased armor cost
  • Increased zombie madness cost
  • Removed melee damage bonus when backstabbing
  • Decreased melee damage bonus when attacking the head
  • When there are few alive players, show players auras nonstop instead of brief flashes

Misc

  • Decreased default voice volume
  • Fixed bug that sometimes the respawn penalization after disconnecting was not applied
  • Change text color for those with battle pass to yellow, and added [BP]. This was because some players were impersonating our staff because of their green text (which is unrelated to our staff, staff members have a checkmark in their name)

