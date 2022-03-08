 Skip to content

County Hospital update for 8 March 2022

NEW UPDATE for County Hospital !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
We are excited to announce this new update

  • Made with unreal engine 5 preview

  • Flashlight its no more, light bugs now fixed

  • New jumpscares and keys for new closed doors

Play it now!

