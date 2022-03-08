NEW UPDATE for County Hospital !

Hello!
We are excited to announce this new update
-
Made with unreal engine 5 preview
-
Flashlight its no more, light bugs now fixed
-
New jumpscares and keys for new closed doors
Play it now!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello!
We are excited to announce this new update
Made with unreal engine 5 preview
Flashlight its no more, light bugs now fixed
New jumpscares and keys for new closed doors
Play it now!
Changed files in this update