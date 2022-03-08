 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 8 March 2022

Patch 0.01.013 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8331025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission spawner is no longer random. The player will sequentially work through the list until all ghosts are found. Once all ghosts have been found it will be random.
  • You can now select which ghost you would like to hunt from the found list.
  • The jump scares associated with non-paranormal events have been eliminated.
  • Resolved the player collisions occurring with the objects thrown by the Poltergeist, resulting in the player getting stuck in the floor at times.
  • Corrected the collision with the railing on the side of the house on Evergreen Ln. (Cannot walk through railing anymore).
  • Made an adjustment to the notes for the demon ghost on Evergreen Ln. to be more descriptive.
  • I know this is cryptic, but no spoilers. More consistency between evidence collected from hunt to hunt.
  • Added sound effect to when selecting properties to visit. Same as the start screen.
  • Resolved the issue where a player could take a picture of a ghost through objects.
  • Corrected typo during EVP playback on question 4. Narrator and subtitles were not consistent. Corrected the text.
  • Corrected the issue on Evergreen Ln. where you could hear the outside while up upstairs when the front door was open.

