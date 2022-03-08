PVKII 0.4.3.3 Update Released

An update to PVKII has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart the game. Server owners, please update your servers.
Changelog
- Fixed common server crash
- Fixed crash when loading hand models
- Fixed friendly hitsound playing when friendly fire is disabled
- Fixed infinite caltrops
- Fixed opposite side of bt_island chest zones not affecting timers
- Fixed territory markers crash
- Re-worked booty logic to accommodate multiple chest zones
Changed files in this update