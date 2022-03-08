 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pirates, Vikings, & Knights II update for 8 March 2022

PVKII 0.4.3.3 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8330934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to PVKII has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart the game. Server owners, please update your servers.

Changelog

  • Fixed common server crash
  • Fixed crash when loading hand models
  • Fixed friendly hitsound playing when friendly fire is disabled
  • Fixed infinite caltrops
  • Fixed opposite side of bt_island chest zones not affecting timers
  • Fixed territory markers crash
  • Re-worked booty logic to accommodate multiple chest zones

Changed files in this update

pvkii content Depot 17571
  • Loading history…
pvkii win Depot 17572
  • Loading history…
pvkii linux Depot 17574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.