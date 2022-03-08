 Skip to content

Vox Machinae update for 8 March 2022

Patch Notes - 1.0.3 release

Patch Notes - 1.0.3 release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Pilots!
This patch fixes the now infamous bug where the player's head can end up inside their body, not fun!
This could also sometimes be seen as the player standing on their seat in the hangar or cockpit.
We had a lot of trouble tracking down this bug due to it being affected by loading time and therefor specific to certain hardware.
Thanks for your patience while we worked this one out.

