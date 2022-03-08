 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 March 2022

07 Mar 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8330418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added support for a second monitor for the in-game UI windows; there is an option to disable this on Options->Video (check this if you prefer to have the second monitor remain as a windows desktop).
  • added a button to the upper right of all in-game UI windows to set per-window scaling, monitor (if enabled), and reset to default.
  • the popup help/counter tooltip info does not have a button (since there is no way to click on it); scaling for that one is on Options->Interface (as "tooltip").
  • fixed a bug where if multiple popup message windows were (somehow) opened, after closing the first, the game no longer accepted input.
  • fixed ordnance attacks w/HE-Equiv value of "*" from being able to attack soft targets.
  • fixed the ordnance attack prediction/results windows to have the terrain/vehicles/etc split up like in the direct fire windows.
  • fixed SW mortars/tromblons/thumpers to not require visual range for the firer and also fixed a bug with them not going over some obstacles properly.
  • Map 3D: removed some incorrect walls copied over from Map 3.
  • By Dawn's Early Light: modified by decree: Map 11 is flipped over and one more turn is added.
  • Fire in the Streets: fixed the event hexes to only be triggered by the US.
  • Game Over: fixed a bug where the AI could get confused when targeting the Colonel.
  • Last Time into the Breech: corrected NATO M47 to be a US ATGM team instead of a Belgian tank.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes Against the Red Star 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1149946
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands Depot - Mac Depot 1176037
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 3 (1176914) Depot - Windows Depot 1176914
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands (1176923) Depot - Windows Depot 1176923
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes Against the Red Star 3 (1176932) Depot - Windows Depot 1176932
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1176937
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.