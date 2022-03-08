- added support for a second monitor for the in-game UI windows; there is an option to disable this on Options->Video (check this if you prefer to have the second monitor remain as a windows desktop).
- added a button to the upper right of all in-game UI windows to set per-window scaling, monitor (if enabled), and reset to default.
- the popup help/counter tooltip info does not have a button (since there is no way to click on it); scaling for that one is on Options->Interface (as "tooltip").
- fixed a bug where if multiple popup message windows were (somehow) opened, after closing the first, the game no longer accepted input.
- fixed ordnance attacks w/HE-Equiv value of "*" from being able to attack soft targets.
- fixed the ordnance attack prediction/results windows to have the terrain/vehicles/etc split up like in the direct fire windows.
- fixed SW mortars/tromblons/thumpers to not require visual range for the firer and also fixed a bug with them not going over some obstacles properly.
- Map 3D: removed some incorrect walls copied over from Map 3.
- By Dawn's Early Light: modified by decree: Map 11 is flipped over and one more turn is added.
- Fire in the Streets: fixed the event hexes to only be triggered by the US.
- Game Over: fixed a bug where the AI could get confused when targeting the Colonel.
- Last Time into the Breech: corrected NATO M47 to be a US ATGM team instead of a Belgian tank.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 March 2022
07 Mar 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes Against the Red Star 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1149946
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands Depot - Mac Depot 1176037
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 3 (1176914) Depot - Windows Depot 1176914
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Falklands (1176923) Depot - Windows Depot 1176923
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes Against the Red Star 3 (1176932) Depot - Windows Depot 1176932
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1176937
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update