Balance Hotfix - Patch 1.0.4.2

Server owners please update your servers!
Balancing
Players
- Reduced XP event rate from 3.5 to 2.0.
Weapons
- Reverted pickup penalty for the Flamethrower and Minigun from 3 min to 5 min.
- Reverted pickup penalty for the Propane Tank from 3 min to 4 min.
- Reverted level requirement for the Minigun and Flamethrower to 25 and 15 respectively.
Misc
- Fixed a Steam Cloud issue which would continuously override your config when starting the game.
- Fixed NAV issues in Swamp Trouble.
- Updated Russian translation.
