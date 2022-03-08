 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BrainBread 2 update for 8 March 2022

Balance Hotfix - Patch 1.0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8330216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server owners please update your servers!

Balancing

Players

  • Reduced XP event rate from 3.5 to 2.0.

Weapons

  • Reverted pickup penalty for the Flamethrower and Minigun from 3 min to 5 min.
  • Reverted pickup penalty for the Propane Tank from 3 min to 4 min.
  • Reverted level requirement for the Minigun and Flamethrower to 25 and 15 respectively.

Misc

  • Fixed a Steam Cloud issue which would continuously override your config when starting the game.
  • Fixed NAV issues in Swamp Trouble.
  • Updated Russian translation.

Community Discord

https://discord.gg/0TitkvlFlYoBak0V

Changed files in this update

Shared Content Depot 346331
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 346332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.