- Added new 3-Star system to Play Mode
- Every island/mode combo now has specific efficiency goals
- NOTE: Goals for 2/3-stars are likely to get tweaked (your star totals may change)
- Changed level 2's layout to make it more interesting
- Fixed the Flip Vehicle button not showing up in Sandbox
- Large vehicles spawn/dissolve/etc faster
- Made it more obvious to new players they can use pre-built vehicles
- Minor tweaks/fixes to a few missions
- Minor fixes to a couple parts
Instruments of Destruction update for 8 March 2022
Version 0.108 Changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
