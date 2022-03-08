 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 8 March 2022

Version 0.108 Changelist

  • Added new 3-Star system to Play Mode
  • Every island/mode combo now has specific efficiency goals
  • NOTE: Goals for 2/3-stars are likely to get tweaked (your star totals may change)
  • Changed level 2's layout to make it more interesting
  • Fixed the Flip Vehicle button not showing up in Sandbox
  • Large vehicles spawn/dissolve/etc faster
  • Made it more obvious to new players they can use pre-built vehicles
  • Minor tweaks/fixes to a few missions
  • Minor fixes to a couple parts

Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
