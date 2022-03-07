 Skip to content

Hero's Hour update for 7 March 2022

V2.0.4c Patchnotes

v2.0.4c

BUG FIXES

  • fixed faction mods using the wrong units as wall turret defense units, especially when several faction mods were installed at once
  • fixed the "done" button on hero level up screen potentially overlapping with UI elements, interrupting the level up
  • hovering over the Battle speed button no longer moves the camera in battle
  • fixed several errors in the first version of the new load game screen
  • fixed a bug that allowed you to gain units from monuments without paying
  • fixed a save corruption issue where sometimes an artifact would not save its index. This might still cause artifact corruption (turning into a Four Leaf Clover), but won't crash the game. If you see artifacts turned into Four Leaf Clovers when saving/reloading, please report any relevant circumstacnes with your bug report
  • fixed a crash that happened when switching to a custom map while selecting starting hero for another map
  • fixed a crash relating to first aid tents resurrecting bodyguards (might also need to have been frogged bodyguards)
  • fixed the Pillar of Essence graphics looking wrong when using the small or classic town screen
  • fixed Arcane and Order towns showing the wrong icons for their faction mechanics
  • roaming armies can no longer spawn inside neutral towns
  • changed map generation code so no maps can have more than 16 sets of portals (this affects at least Ten Towns, making the map more playable)
  • fixed a bug that made new maps with randomised skill trees unable to start
  • fixed several issues relating to randomised skill trees. They should now work correctly
  • fixed Tea House giving access to Engineer's Workshop when using the small or classic town screen UI
  • fixed graphical issues with Tea House on small / classic town screen UI
  • made changes that should fix an irreproducible crash that happened sometimes in combat at 2x speed
  • fixed crash that happened while trading units between two heroless regiments and the > buttons overlapped the units
  • fixed Puzzle Master not unlocking if you had saved and reloaded during the game
  • made changes that should fix an irreproducible crash that happened sometimes with a first aid tent
  • AI will now value visiting a Mana Well proportionally to how much mana their hero is missing
  • fixed some Tide units not being boostable by pearls
  • fixed the pearl boosting button being placed poorly in the unit creation UI
  • fixed a crash that happened in combination between certain mods and changing language
  • fixed map-building Palace of X not showing its gold income in the gold income tooltip
  • fixed the gold income tooltip showing the wrong amount of gold income if you had several gold mines
  • fixed an issue where Midas Touch gold would be awarded to the wrong player sometimes
  • (potentially fixed) Voices of Wrath music track being silent for some users
  • Nomads no longer will survive being killed or fleeing
  • fixed a bug relating to trading units with Earthen Guards?
  • fixed Scrying achievement not unlocking correctly
  • fixed AI players fighting against AI players being able to flee, appearing back at their home town and bringing the boat with them
  • there are now graphics for skills leveling up beyond Rank 10 all the way up to Rank 20
  • fixed a bug that made upgraded dragons from Dragon Temple not correctly stack
  • weaker enemy stacks in Easy mode now apply to all human players instead of just player 1
  • Hex now prevents de-frogged non-permanent units to Split or Bud, fixing issues where high levels of Hex could make units like Mercurials go infinite

FEATURES

  • setting for combat camera. Three options: Auto (current), Mixed, which both automatically moves camera, but allows panning / WASD / edge scrolling and temporarily disables automatic motion, and manual, which entirely removes the automatic combat camera
  • load game menu has been redesigned
  • MODDING: Unit group modding
  • MODDING: Mod loading progress log

UNIT REBALANCING

  • Increased health and damage by +5% for the following units (and upgrades): Militia, Cavalry, Strongarm, Treant, Bladesinger, Golem, Scroll, Boneguard, Imp, Canine, Capra, Goblin, Raider, Cyclops, Anaconda, Gilazard, Rex, Moss Golem, Troglodyte, Minotaurs, Cannoneer, Geyseral, Harpooneer, Rock Earthen, White Yeti, Horror, Carcass
  • Decreased health and damage by -5% for the following units (and upgrades): Forest Spirits, Deadeyes, Bonewyrm, Runescribe, Tricrow, Spirited Fire, Hellgoat, Ash Demon, Ashen Giant, Ocean Menace
  • Decreased health and damage by -10% for Mercurial
  • All Blight units gain +5% base stats (Onyx Rod, Malavian, Blightstinger, Crawler, Malcorvid, Blight Monstrum)
  • Seraph gains ability Aura of Power - Gryphon starts with retaliation
  • Wildspeaker now summons Forest Spirits - the Druid now starts with Summoning for Anima
  • Liongod gains ability Terror - Incarnation now starts with charge
  • Thundergod gains ability Empower
  • Stats of units summoned by Hunter and Ice Sculptors (bodyguards ability) has been reduced by 10%
  • Pride gains ability Rebirth - Wrath now starts with Burning
  • Archopriest gains ability Empower
  • Miner gains ability Taxpayer - Carver loses ability Knockback
  • Unit ability Fortune has its luck strike chance reduced from 30% to 15%
  • Waveborn gains ability Versatile
  • Aetherting gains ability Empower
  • The "Power" stat of boss units, Horror and Rex has been decreased slightly, making them slightly cheaper to field in battle - their stats remain the same

CHANGES

  • In Easy difficulty setting, AI have the number of units healed by infirmary reduced by 66%
  • In Normal difficulty setting, AI have the number of units healed by infirmary reduced by 33%
  • Heroes that are killed will now not only lose all movement points, but also gain Tired: 1
  • Earthen Guards and Guardposts will no longer send units to the infirmary when defeated
  • when choosing a different map in the map selection screen, the menu for picking faction and hero will now reset instead of staying open
  • Lexicon > Faction > Skill tree - clicking anywhere on screen will hide the selected skill tree once more
  • When opening the game, it should now unlock steam achievements that have been unlocked in-game previously
  • Call of Champions now specifies in text that it only works for Horde units (translations might take some time)
  • Nomad armies now recover their units more slowly (from 50% to 33%)
  • Crawling Cave now correctly specifies that it creates Corpseeaters, not Goblins
  • Dragonking skill can now spawn several dragons after a fight if you get enough points. Also slightly changed the Dragonking proc graphic
  • Scrollbar on map selection screen is now correctly aligned
  • Very slightly increased XP requirement growth per level (+1%)
  • Pillar is no longer always shown as one of the combatants in the main menu battle
  • numbers of units sent to infirmary is now rounded down instead of to closest integer

