V2.0.4c Patchnotes

v2.0.4c
BUG FIXES
- fixed faction mods using the wrong units as wall turret defense units, especially when several faction mods were installed at once
- fixed the "done" button on hero level up screen potentially overlapping with UI elements, interrupting the level up
- hovering over the Battle speed button no longer moves the camera in battle
- fixed several errors in the first version of the new load game screen
- fixed a bug that allowed you to gain units from monuments without paying
- fixed a save corruption issue where sometimes an artifact would not save its index. This might still cause artifact corruption (turning into a Four Leaf Clover), but won't crash the game. If you see artifacts turned into Four Leaf Clovers when saving/reloading, please report any relevant circumstacnes with your bug report
- fixed a crash that happened when switching to a custom map while selecting starting hero for another map
- fixed a crash relating to first aid tents resurrecting bodyguards (might also need to have been frogged bodyguards)
- fixed the Pillar of Essence graphics looking wrong when using the small or classic town screen
- fixed Arcane and Order towns showing the wrong icons for their faction mechanics
- roaming armies can no longer spawn inside neutral towns
- changed map generation code so no maps can have more than 16 sets of portals (this affects at least Ten Towns, making the map more playable)
- fixed a bug that made new maps with randomised skill trees unable to start
- fixed several issues relating to randomised skill trees. They should now work correctly
- fixed Tea House giving access to Engineer's Workshop when using the small or classic town screen UI
- fixed graphical issues with Tea House on small / classic town screen UI
- made changes that should fix an irreproducible crash that happened sometimes in combat at 2x speed
- fixed crash that happened while trading units between two heroless regiments and the > buttons overlapped the units
- fixed Puzzle Master not unlocking if you had saved and reloaded during the game
- made changes that should fix an irreproducible crash that happened sometimes with a first aid tent
- AI will now value visiting a Mana Well proportionally to how much mana their hero is missing
- fixed some Tide units not being boostable by pearls
- fixed the pearl boosting button being placed poorly in the unit creation UI
- fixed a crash that happened in combination between certain mods and changing language
- fixed map-building Palace of X not showing its gold income in the gold income tooltip
- fixed the gold income tooltip showing the wrong amount of gold income if you had several gold mines
- fixed an issue where Midas Touch gold would be awarded to the wrong player sometimes
- (potentially fixed) Voices of Wrath music track being silent for some users
- Nomads no longer will survive being killed or fleeing
- fixed a bug relating to trading units with Earthen Guards?
- fixed Scrying achievement not unlocking correctly
- fixed AI players fighting against AI players being able to flee, appearing back at their home town and bringing the boat with them
- there are now graphics for skills leveling up beyond Rank 10 all the way up to Rank 20
- fixed a bug that made upgraded dragons from Dragon Temple not correctly stack
- weaker enemy stacks in Easy mode now apply to all human players instead of just player 1
- Hex now prevents de-frogged non-permanent units to Split or Bud, fixing issues where high levels of Hex could make units like Mercurials go infinite
FEATURES
- setting for combat camera. Three options: Auto (current), Mixed, which both automatically moves camera, but allows panning / WASD / edge scrolling and temporarily disables automatic motion, and manual, which entirely removes the automatic combat camera
- load game menu has been redesigned
- MODDING: Unit group modding
- MODDING: Mod loading progress log
UNIT REBALANCING
- Increased health and damage by +5% for the following units (and upgrades): Militia, Cavalry, Strongarm, Treant, Bladesinger, Golem, Scroll, Boneguard, Imp, Canine, Capra, Goblin, Raider, Cyclops, Anaconda, Gilazard, Rex, Moss Golem, Troglodyte, Minotaurs, Cannoneer, Geyseral, Harpooneer, Rock Earthen, White Yeti, Horror, Carcass
- Decreased health and damage by -5% for the following units (and upgrades): Forest Spirits, Deadeyes, Bonewyrm, Runescribe, Tricrow, Spirited Fire, Hellgoat, Ash Demon, Ashen Giant, Ocean Menace
- Decreased health and damage by -10% for Mercurial
- All Blight units gain +5% base stats (Onyx Rod, Malavian, Blightstinger, Crawler, Malcorvid, Blight Monstrum)
- Seraph gains ability Aura of Power - Gryphon starts with retaliation
- Wildspeaker now summons Forest Spirits - the Druid now starts with Summoning for Anima
- Liongod gains ability Terror - Incarnation now starts with charge
- Thundergod gains ability Empower
- Stats of units summoned by Hunter and Ice Sculptors (bodyguards ability) has been reduced by 10%
- Pride gains ability Rebirth - Wrath now starts with Burning
- Archopriest gains ability Empower
- Miner gains ability Taxpayer - Carver loses ability Knockback
- Unit ability Fortune has its luck strike chance reduced from 30% to 15%
- Waveborn gains ability Versatile
- Aetherting gains ability Empower
- The "Power" stat of boss units, Horror and Rex has been decreased slightly, making them slightly cheaper to field in battle - their stats remain the same
CHANGES
- In Easy difficulty setting, AI have the number of units healed by infirmary reduced by 66%
- In Normal difficulty setting, AI have the number of units healed by infirmary reduced by 33%
- Heroes that are killed will now not only lose all movement points, but also gain Tired: 1
- Earthen Guards and Guardposts will no longer send units to the infirmary when defeated
- when choosing a different map in the map selection screen, the menu for picking faction and hero will now reset instead of staying open
- Lexicon > Faction > Skill tree - clicking anywhere on screen will hide the selected skill tree once more
- When opening the game, it should now unlock steam achievements that have been unlocked in-game previously
- Call of Champions now specifies in text that it only works for Horde units (translations might take some time)
- Nomad armies now recover their units more slowly (from 50% to 33%)
- Crawling Cave now correctly specifies that it creates Corpseeaters, not Goblins
- Dragonking skill can now spawn several dragons after a fight if you get enough points. Also slightly changed the Dragonking proc graphic
- Scrollbar on map selection screen is now correctly aligned
- Very slightly increased XP requirement growth per level (+1%)
- Pillar is no longer always shown as one of the combatants in the main menu battle
- numbers of units sent to infirmary is now rounded down instead of to closest integer
