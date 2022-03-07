Patch notes 2022-03-07 (hotfix, experimental)

Fixes
- Fixed a bug with nasty beavers not assigning themselves to jobs properly and sometimes even crashing the game.
- Fixed a crash when trying to connect two districts.
- Beavers that die of old age no longer receive the "Stranded" status. Thank you for resuming your services, Charon.
- Fixed the "Pause" button not working properly in the population panel.
Big thanks to everyone who sent us the crash reports!
We appreciate all your feedback, so keep it coming. For example, please let us know how you find the new day/night visuals and the fog effects - both in the temperate weather and during the drought. Thanks!
