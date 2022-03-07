Race Condition 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Achievements
- Fixed a bug which made it impossible to get 3rd place or 2nd place achievement on a track if having previously placed 1st.
Tracks
- Fixed a bug on Higashi track which could result in the car being reset to a point inside the ramp rather than on it.
- Adjusted a collision mesh on Elsendorp Ring.
UI
- Fixed a bug which caused the footer to not update to show controller icons if the controller was connected after the game had already been started.
- Added sound effects when revealing newly unlocked tracks.
