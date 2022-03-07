 Skip to content

Race Condition update for 7 March 2022

Race Condition 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Achievements

  • Fixed a bug which made it impossible to get 3rd place or 2nd place achievement on a track if having previously placed 1st.

Tracks

  • Fixed a bug on Higashi track which could result in the car being reset to a point inside the ramp rather than on it.
  • Adjusted a collision mesh on Elsendorp Ring.

UI

  • Fixed a bug which caused the footer to not update to show controller icons if the controller was connected after the game had already been started.
  • Added sound effects when revealing newly unlocked tracks.

