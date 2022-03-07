Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.8: Asynchronous Multiplayer

We’re back with another update of the playtest and I think you’ll really enjoy this one.

⁃ First and foremost, we’ve added asynchronous multiplayer to the racing portion of the game. You can choose to play against ghosts of your friends or of players around you. These ghosts are actually recorded from real runs and include your kayak and paddle skin in the replay for other users so they feel really fun to play against.

⁃ Based on your feedback we’ve detached the menu from head-movement. It will now always spawn at the tip of your kayak and stay there, let us know if this is what you’ve always dreamed of!

⁃ We couldn’t bear to watch another YouTube video of someone trying to interact with the fishes and being disappointed so the fishes will now respond dynamically to your paddle.

⁃ We’ve also fixed an issue with the kayak turning while simply holding your paddle in the water. Thank you for the reports and video showing this bug off.

There are finally some consequences to hitting the treebranch in the Canyon level, you will bonk your head on it and get pushed back.