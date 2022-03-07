added: more detailed tutorial
added: in-game calculator
changed: workpiece gizmo is now hidden right after vise started to close
fixed: when some windows went out of screen if resizing game window
fixed: when in some situaltions clicking on axis 3D arrows didn't work
fixed: workpiece shader
fixed: select workpiece scene - select last workpiece that we worked on
fixed: when vise didn't open in some circumstances
fixed: when it was possible to go through workpiece in some situaltions
fixed: when intro music was not affected by volume in settings
fixed: general bugs
Milling machine 3D update for 7 March 2022
Release 1.4
