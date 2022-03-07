 Skip to content

天师 update for 7 March 2022

2022-03-07 (version 3.0.1 major update)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
2022/03/07

  1. New: novice guidance
  2. Add: optimize the operation of God bless skills, and add continuous God bless buttons and functions for plots and buildings.
  3. Add: Veterans demobilization and removal function.
  4. Add: set the options of adding lock frame and vertical synchronization, which improves the performance to a certain extent.
  5. Adjustment: the loss of food spoilage is reduced, and the critical value of food spoilage trigger condition is raised.
  6. Adjustment: set the upper limit of 50% for the maintenance and construction cost and time.
  7. Adjustment: skill belief value consumption adjustment.
  8. Optimization: the skill logic is optimized, and the skill description is displayed more comprehensively
  9. Optimization: click and drag the plot, which will not cause delay.
  10. Optimization: the pop-up effect of the suspension prompt box.
  11. Optimization: the daily output of the top resource panel is the same as that of the suspended resource box.
  12. Repair: incomplete display of creatures, arms and special lists in the upper right corner, and optimization of detail functions.
  13. Fix: unknown active skill bug.
  14. Fix: bug that can be trained beyond the maximum number of arms.
  15. Fix: after the undead service is dissolved, it will get God people and veterans bug.
  16. Fix: the famine information does not show the bug.
  17. Repair: after the training hall is upgraded, the training time will not be reduced.
  18. Fix: bug that construction enthusiasts can't achieve.
  19. Fix: the battle is not over, but the game ends when the victory conditions are met.
  20. Fix: the giant's arms will trigger a bug passively after death.
  21. Fix: Resurrection skill bug.
  22. Fix: known small bugs in other parts.
