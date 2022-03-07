2022/03/07
(version 3.0.1 major update)
- New: novice guidance
- Add: optimize the operation of God bless skills, and add continuous God bless buttons and functions for plots and buildings.
- Add: Veterans demobilization and removal function.
- Add: set the options of adding lock frame and vertical synchronization, which improves the performance to a certain extent.
- Adjustment: the loss of food spoilage is reduced, and the critical value of food spoilage trigger condition is raised.
- Adjustment: set the upper limit of 50% for the maintenance and construction cost and time.
- Adjustment: skill belief value consumption adjustment.
- Optimization: the skill logic is optimized, and the skill description is displayed more comprehensively
- Optimization: click and drag the plot, which will not cause delay.
- Optimization: the pop-up effect of the suspension prompt box.
- Optimization: the daily output of the top resource panel is the same as that of the suspended resource box.
- Repair: incomplete display of creatures, arms and special lists in the upper right corner, and optimization of detail functions.
- Fix: unknown active skill bug.
- Fix: bug that can be trained beyond the maximum number of arms.
- Fix: after the undead service is dissolved, it will get God people and veterans bug.
- Fix: the famine information does not show the bug.
- Repair: after the training hall is upgraded, the training time will not be reduced.
- Fix: bug that construction enthusiasts can't achieve.
- Fix: the battle is not over, but the game ends when the victory conditions are met.
- Fix: the giant's arms will trigger a bug passively after death.
- Fix: Resurrection skill bug.
- Fix: known small bugs in other parts.
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
Changed files in this update