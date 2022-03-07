- Fixed a bug where the game would crash on startup due to corrupted preferences. This should mean that the "full reinstall" procedure as documented in the troubleshooting docs is no longer needed. At worst, your preferences will reset.
- Improved game performance, especially landship pathing, preventing pauses in large games.
- Fixed a bug where opening the ship design list from refit mode in conquest would pause networking, causing horrible networking problems.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 7 March 2022
Version 1.0.23.6 - Performance, Networking, Stability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update