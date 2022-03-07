 Skip to content

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 7 March 2022

Version 1.0.23.6 - Performance, Networking, Stability

Build 8325573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash on startup due to corrupted preferences. This should mean that the "full reinstall" procedure as documented in the troubleshooting docs is no longer needed. At worst, your preferences will reset.
  • Improved game performance, especially landship pathing, preventing pauses in large games.
  • Fixed a bug where opening the ship design list from refit mode in conquest would pause networking, causing horrible networking problems.

