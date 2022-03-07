SRPG Studio 1.254 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.254.
New Features:
- Enabled to specify "Effective Targets" for "Steal" skill and "Again" skill.
- Added "Global Switches" tab to "Data Conditions".
- Tabs selected in "Unit Events" are now displayed in color.
- Added other-goodweapon.js and other-durabilityrecovery.js to the official plugins.
- The "Change Unit Info" command and "Change Map Info" command are now localized.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug in localization when a constant (such as SelectionRangeType.ALL) was set to a custom parameter of data.
- Fixed the bug that null is not returned when getCurrentMapInfo is called in SetupControl.
Changed files in this update