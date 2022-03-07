 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 7 March 2022

SRPG Studio 1.254 Update Released!

Build 8325563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.254.

New Features:

  • Enabled to specify "Effective Targets" for "Steal" skill and "Again" skill.
  • Added "Global Switches" tab to "Data Conditions".
  • Tabs selected in "Unit Events" are now displayed in color.
  • Added other-goodweapon.js and other-durabilityrecovery.js to the official plugins.
  • The "Change Unit Info" command and "Change Map Info" command are now localized.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug in localization when a constant (such as SelectionRangeType.ALL) was set to a custom parameter of data.
  • Fixed the bug that null is not returned when getCurrentMapInfo is called in SetupControl.

