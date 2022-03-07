 Skip to content

Operation STEEL update for 7 March 2022

v1.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed leaderboard submission bug (I hope)
  • Reduced charge SFX volume

