Update Notes By Mar 07 2021

- In Draw Mesh tool, spline curves can be tweaked through their control points.
- Draw Mesh right click menu > Show Normal/Guide Line Spline Points In Dots. It allows you to move/insert/delete spline points with LMB/MMB/RMB.
- Some new features and improvements are added to the Draw Mesh tool. For details, Help > Contents > Modeling > Draw Mesh.
- Object mode > Geometry > Record Object Pose Offset. If only two objects selected in scene, record the pose offset of the first selected object against the second selected object. If only one object selected in scene, record the pose of the object in world space. If no object selected, the record will be cleared. The recorded value will be used on object duplicating/instancing operations if 'Object Pose Offset Enabled' is enabled. The recorded value can be modified and the scale factors can be set in 'Manipulation Input Window'. It is a quick way to create dynamic linear/circular/spiral object array.
- Edit > Options > Object Pose Offset Enabled. The recorded 'Object Pose Offset' value will be used on object duplicating/instancing operations if this option is enabled. It is a quick way to create dynamic linear/circular/spiral object array.
- Two basic streamline tools, Object Pose Offset Duplicate/Instance. Drag to duplicate objects or create instances by using recorded 'Object Pose Offset' value. It is a quick way to create dynamic linear/circular/spiral object array.
- View > Window Zoom View Enabled. Change the normal zoom view operation to window zoom operation if this option is on. Drag a rectangle to define zoom area. Drag to right for zoom in. Drag to left for zoom out.
- A new streamline basic tool, Straighten To Line. Click two snapping points to project selected subobjects to a line formed by the two picked snapping points.
- This tool is improved, Help > Contents > Modeling > StreamLine Tools > Streamline Basic Tool Specifications > Edge Tools > Edge_Bridge_Multi.
- Some bug fixings.
