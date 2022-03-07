Damage, Destroy, and Dodge

We got a pretty big update so let's get right into everything that was added, changed, and fixed
- Planks and Boxes
- Both now display 3 stages of destruction as you hit them again and again
- Both able to be destroyed after around 6-10 hits
- Triangles
- 1 Stage of destruction just to fit in with the environment after being hit a few times but can't be destroyed
- Cages
- Updated art with 2 phases of breaking
-Cages now break after 2 hits instead of 1
- All Goblin Variants (except Goblin King)
- now all will display damage on them in the form of cuts and bruises after being injured in the battle field
-
Gobbler's
-As described in the book now display magic around their horn when something falls on top of them
-
Player
-Now when you kill a goblin there'll be splatters of blood portrayed on the character for the rest of the level
-(This applies to the player after Receiving the orb) you now have the ability to press E to give yourself a speed boost to the right while you're flying, or even after if you need just that little boost to get the last enemy
-
The Orb
-changed art for orb so it looks cleaner and nicer
-added particle effect that plays on collision
-added particles that play always
-
Bonus Levels and New Enemy
- 6 Additional Bonus levels that'll unlock after you beat the first initial 12 Bonus Levels
- New Enemy that'll jump away if you get too close and will double, triple, even quadruple jump away fi you're still to close, only way to get him is to know where he's gonna jump and meet him head on
- Fixed Art and Bugs
- The art for all the assets had a few pixels scattered around that were transparent so we fixed it and filled them in
- We also made the Boxes actual squares, where as before they were ever so slightly rectangles
- Also fixed a bug with triangles where it'd be facing one way but it would have the collision of a triangle mirrored on it's x axis
- also made the arrows depicting where you're gonna go bigger so it's easier to be able to see where you'll be headed
-Previously you'd be reset back to starting position after 4 seconds of releasing your character, but we updated it so that now it will go back to starting position 2.8 seconds after colliding with something
-Also added particle effects for blue and red magic blocks
-Fixed issue where cutscenes would be too zoomed in on the cutscene art now it displays nearly all of it
-fixed bug where box collision sound would play multiple times if you kept hitting it multiple times in the same launch
-Changed background art for tutorial levels as well as the background for all other levels so it looks better (we couldn't find time to fit in another change we wanted to make to the level select menu but it is coming)
-moved some of the bigger buildings in the higher levels farther back so the building doesn't fall on the player as much
-So the way the camera works in our game is it's given a list of things to keep in frame (the player and enemies) so it'll zoom in and out to appropriately, however, if an enemy fell off a tower, and fell pretty far, the camera would zoom out to keep them in frame, but the enemy died, it didn't zoom back in and it stayed zoomed out leaving everything to be tiny for the rest of the level or until you restarted the level, but no more, once the enemy dies now it'll zoom back in
