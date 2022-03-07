v0.37 Patch Notes

v0.37 ( Mar 6th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Titans that leave the lobby are now properly removed, so the lobby won't grow indefinitely anymore if you stay in it for a while.
- Added a lobby shard dropdown so you can change lobbies. By default the server will try to put 100 players per lobby, but you can change manually to any lobby you want.
- Increased the font size for buff/debuff stack size and added an outline to improve clarity.
Bug Fixes
- (Already hotfixed) Fixed an issue where Freezing Trap would not reveal invisible units.
- (Already hotfixed) Fixed an issue with Shadow Elusion causing immunity to all debuffs for 8 seconds.
- Fixed an issue where the text was flipped for buffs/debuffs duration & stack size on some frames.
- Fixed an issue where you'd sometimes be stuck in a party with yourself.
Balance
Tarcza
- Blade Vortex now deals 20 damage per tick (up from 18).
Volen
- Shadow Strike damage reduced to 5/8 from 5/9.
