Ring of Titans update for 7 March 2022

v0.37 Patch Notes

v0.37 ( Mar 6th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • Titans that leave the lobby are now properly removed, so the lobby won't grow indefinitely anymore if you stay in it for a while.
  • Added a lobby shard dropdown so you can change lobbies. By default the server will try to put 100 players per lobby, but you can change manually to any lobby you want.
  • Increased the font size for buff/debuff stack size and added an outline to improve clarity.
    Bug Fixes
  • (Already hotfixed) Fixed an issue where Freezing Trap would not reveal invisible units.
  • (Already hotfixed) Fixed an issue with Shadow Elusion causing immunity to all debuffs for 8 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue where the text was flipped for buffs/debuffs duration & stack size on some frames.
  • Fixed an issue where you'd sometimes be stuck in a party with yourself.
    Balance
    Tarcza
  • Blade Vortex now deals 20 damage per tick (up from 18).
    Volen
  • Shadow Strike damage reduced to 5/8 from 5/9.

