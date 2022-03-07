 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soulworker update for 7 March 2022

[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on March 7th

Share · View all patches · Build 8325054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix important issues.
The details are as follows:

[Detail]

  • Hot fixes on error regarding the attendance reward
  • The attendance reward will be modified from character basis to that of account after the maintenance.
  • The current attendance record in progress will be reset, and no changes will be applied on consecutive / Stay-connected rewards.

[Period]

  • March 7th, 2022
  • GMT: 06:30 ~ 07:30
  • PST: 22:30 (3/6) ~ 23:30 (3/6)
  • KST: 15:30 ~ 16:30

[Compensations]

  • Gruton Coin x 1000 + [Social Item] Mat x 1 + Parable's A.R Transmitter x 1

[Eligibility]

  • 01:00 (3/8, GMT)

Changed files in this update

Soulworker Content Depot 1377581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.