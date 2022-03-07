[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on March 7th

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.
We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix important issues.
The details are as follows:
[Detail]
- Hot fixes on error regarding the attendance reward
- The attendance reward will be modified from character basis to that of account after the maintenance.
- The current attendance record in progress will be reset, and no changes will be applied on consecutive / Stay-connected rewards.
[Period]
- March 7th, 2022
- GMT: 06:30 ~ 07:30
- PST: 22:30 (3/6) ~ 23:30 (3/6)
- KST: 15:30 ~ 16:30
[Compensations]
- Gruton Coin x 1000 + [Social Item] Mat x 1 + Parable's A.R Transmitter x 1
[Eligibility]
- 01:00 (3/8, GMT)
Changed files in this update