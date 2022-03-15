 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 15 March 2022

Update Notes - 15 March 2022

15 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

This latest update includes improved player mobility, UI/effect optimizations, skill balance adjustmenets, added NVIDIA Reflex 1.6 support, and many more improvements/fixes!

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Updating NVIDIA Reflex to version 1.6 will further reduce input lag for mouse and keyboard.
  • Increased player movement and dash speed by 20%.
  • Adjusted size of enemy defensive armor gauge for visual improvements.
  • Changed effect when enemy defensive armor gauge when it reaches 0 for visual improvements.
  • Added sound effect when enemy defensive armor gauge reaches 0.
  • Adjusted the sizes of boss HP and defensive armor gauges.
  • Fixed issue in Closed Call where the wild boar in the car chase sequence does not move.
  • Fixed issue where using shrapnel bomb on the wild boar will cause game to freeze.
  • Fixed issue where interrupting Tian Yu Emperor's attacks with the Light Blade will cause Tian Yu Emperor to stop attacking player for a short period of time.
  • Fixed issue where the effects and damage area of Ground Slash do not match up.
  • Fixed issue where defending with the sniper rifle equipped will cause the scope to be displayed in the standard skin.
  • Changed ammo text color.
    *SG Special Ammo = orange, AR Special Ammo = green
  • Adjusted the model of the yellow flowers in The Primordial Flood for performance optimization.
  • Fixed issue where DLSS is nt recognized by certain graphics cards.

