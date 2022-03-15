Update Notes - 15 March 2022

Dear Users,
Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
This latest update includes improved player mobility, UI/effect optimizations, skill balance adjustmenets, added NVIDIA Reflex 1.6 support, and many more improvements/fixes!
Fixes & Adjustments
- Updating NVIDIA Reflex to version 1.6 will further reduce input lag for mouse and keyboard.
- Increased player movement and dash speed by 20%.
- Adjusted size of enemy defensive armor gauge for visual improvements.
- Changed effect when enemy defensive armor gauge when it reaches 0 for visual improvements.
- Added sound effect when enemy defensive armor gauge reaches 0.
- Adjusted the sizes of boss HP and defensive armor gauges.
- Fixed issue in Closed Call where the wild boar in the car chase sequence does not move.
- Fixed issue where using shrapnel bomb on the wild boar will cause game to freeze.
- Fixed issue where interrupting Tian Yu Emperor's attacks with the Light Blade will cause Tian Yu Emperor to stop attacking player for a short period of time.
- Fixed issue where the effects and damage area of Ground Slash do not match up.
- Fixed issue where defending with the sniper rifle equipped will cause the scope to be displayed in the standard skin.
- Changed ammo text color.
*SG Special Ammo = orange, AR Special Ammo = green
- Adjusted the model of the yellow flowers in The Primordial Flood for performance optimization.
- Fixed issue where DLSS is nt recognized by certain graphics cards.
Changed files in this update