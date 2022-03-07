 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 7 March 2022

0.9.162 - 3/6/22 - Student Loans

A fairly hefty weekly patch for y'all! This one is aimed at making the inbox easier to navigate, as well as fixing a few bugs I found in the big multiplayer night we had on PetePlaysTheGames twitch channel.

  • Added new Student Loans quest which unlocks when you hack a level 25+ server
  • New Quarkus area - not open for hacking yet, but please let us know if you like how it looks!
  • Inbox update - filtering by Inbox (important), Tracked, and Archive. Autosorting. Prettier, added tooltips to icons.
  • Increased bitcred rewards for all early quests significantly
  • The Gambling shop now drops a bunch of money instead of nothing
  • Added a progress bar to each tab of the Unlocks page
  • Spend bitcreds bounty amount reduced
  • Multiplayer - +XP% per person increased to 15% from 10, share radius increased from 75 to 100m
  • Added an Upgrade Rarity machine to the volcano secret room
  • Raidseekers now have their own icon to differentiate that they spread vulnerabilities
  • Glide jump now properly glides on first jump if the button is held down
  • Accelerating Fire now increases RAM cost as the gun heats up
  • Laugh Now, Cry Laser now decays over time, and does not count damage from hazards like Lava
  • Doubled +Weapon Damage (flat) scaling with level to help it compete at higher level
  • Forward-firing disc machineguns drop rate doubled
  • Shotguns, Snipers, and Pulse weapons now have uncapped final Attack Speed (but still generate with the same base attack speed, to preserve their feel)
  • Shotgun accuracy cap increased from 70 to 85
  • Disco Deathballs and items with low cooldowns and no charges can no longer have the When Hit Cooldown affix
  • Added a 1 second cooldown to the When Hit Cooldown affix
  • Extra Projectiles affix now normalizes damage to +25% total dps per extra projectile (this is a nerf for low projectile count weapons, but a buff for high ones)
  • Destroy Mines bounty now doesn't happen till higher level
  • Sentries now say what they are when you mouseover them
  • Fixed the gambling shop/secret arcade shop from having the wrong colors
  • Fixed the cache in the volcano secret shop from being too big, added a cache to the cavern shop
  • Fixed damage bounties overflow
  • Fixed an issue where the Enemies Remaining text wouldn't show up after you'd done the volcano boss fight
  • Optimized performance for aoe Zone abilities from Snails, players, etc. Fixed targeting issue.
  • Fixed other player icons not showing up on the map in multiplayer depending on who joined when
  • Fixed Ride the Glide achievement triggering too early
  • Rezigen server now can be hacked from the very top
  • Fixed the map clipping through the wall in the arcade

