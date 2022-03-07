 Skip to content

Gravia update for 7 March 2022

v0.8.8 - A huge batch of improvements and bug fixes based on recent playtesting

Share · View all patches · Build 8324756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big batch of changes based on February 2022 playtesting. Some of the key new features are: Improved subtitle options and improved destruction on rocky debris. The Basic Assessment course section of the game has also been consolidated and trimmed down, to keep that portion engaging.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 906471
Mac Content Depot 906472
