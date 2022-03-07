 Skip to content

Coronation update for 7 March 2022

Patch 0.15.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8324739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Added 2 second delay of activating any interaction of inventories.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
