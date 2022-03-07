PVP UPDATE + UI OVERHAUL

- We added a PVP MODE!
Compete for best of 10 for a shiny award!
-
We redid the menu with better controller support along with a better input system for the overworld!
-
We fixed some bugs and added some guns! (Go explore)
-
More to come soon!
Changed files in this update