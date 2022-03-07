 Skip to content

TeamJumpers 2: New Reality update for 7 March 2022

PVP UPDATE + UI OVERHAUL

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- We added a PVP MODE!

Compete for best of 10 for a shiny award!

  • We redid the menu with better controller support along with a better input system for the overworld!

  • We fixed some bugs and added some guns! (Go explore)

  • More to come soon!

