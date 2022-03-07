March Update (220307)

G'day mates,
Light update again! Chapter 4 is underway, with dialogue planned out and some of the maps prepared,
but no units completed yet.
Changes
- Unit editor shows point values of styles and techniques.
- Squad prep screen now displays homepanels and dots as deployed units.
- Cutscenes can now have Foregrounds, letting users impose one image in front of the other.
- Some maps from the tutorial were added to skirmish mode.
- Maps in skirmish now with icons showing where they come from (ie tutorial/challenge).
- Some juicy life added to the menus.
- Fear status effect now properly stops unit targeting the source, and not just targeting at all.
Take it easy!
Changed files in this update