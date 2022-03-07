 Skip to content

This Is Not Chess update for 7 March 2022

March Update (220307)

G'day mates,

Light update again! Chapter 4 is underway, with dialogue planned out and some of the maps prepared,
but no units completed yet.

Changes

  • Unit editor shows point values of styles and techniques.
  • Squad prep screen now displays homepanels and dots as deployed units.
  • Cutscenes can now have Foregrounds, letting users impose one image in front of the other.
  • Some maps from the tutorial were added to skirmish mode.
  • Maps in skirmish now with icons showing where they come from (ie tutorial/challenge).
  • Some juicy life added to the menus.
  • Fear status effect now properly stops unit targeting the source, and not just targeting at all.

Take it easy!

