Patch Notes - 0.72 - New spells, QOL & bug fixes

Spell upgrades
- Aqua's, Arc's, and Vito's secondary moves now have three levels of power
QOL
- Randomize All no longer gives you locked spells
- Characters have outlines now in fights (can see behind boundaries)
- Characters brighter now in night levels
- City Wizard portraits now reflect actual skin color
- Changed alchemist entry quest to only one plant for easier access
- Increased spawn rate of plants by 30%
- Increased collection time of plants by 30%
Balancing
- Arc now slows down while charging primary move
- Aqua now can't cast while her tank is recharging
- Damage on some moves was tweaked, mostly on secondaries
Bugs
- Every enemy in adventure no longer joins the Beastmaster guild only >.<
- Spell UI wasn't showing for character's moves (water, earth, & arcane primaries)
Other
- Bartender has a cool new hat
