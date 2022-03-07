 Skip to content

WizardPunk update for 7 March 2022

Patch Notes - 0.72 - New spells, QOL & bug fixes

Spell upgrades

  • Aqua's, Arc's, and Vito's secondary moves now have three levels of power

QOL

  • Randomize All no longer gives you locked spells
  • Characters have outlines now in fights (can see behind boundaries)
  • Characters brighter now in night levels
  • City Wizard portraits now reflect actual skin color
  • Changed alchemist entry quest to only one plant for easier access
  • Increased spawn rate of plants by 30%
  • Increased collection time of plants by 30%

Balancing

  • Arc now slows down while charging primary move
  • Aqua now can't cast while her tank is recharging
  • Damage on some moves was tweaked, mostly on secondaries

Bugs

  • Every enemy in adventure no longer joins the Beastmaster guild only >.<
  • Spell UI wasn't showing for character's moves (water, earth, & arcane primaries)

Other

  • Bartender has a cool new hat

