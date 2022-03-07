 Skip to content

Unit Down update for 7 March 2022

Softlocks? Nah.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some important fixes have come to Unit Down!

  • Overall Difficulty and enemy scaling have been overhauled, resulting in a much smoother time.
  • Your upgrade chips now have much more influence over your build.
  • Boss drones no longer randomly gain health when hit with a Crit. (Yeah what's up with that?)
  • Boss battles are now significantly more balanced, with lower health pools and scaling.
  • More upgrade space is unlocked by beating captains (bosses) rather than unlocking over time (difficulty meter)
  • Created a "return to base" reminder when starting for new players that don't like tutorials.
  • Bosses "damaged" state (half/quarter health explosions) now scale correctly with later bosses.
  • You can no longer softlock your game by missing Earth with your laser... the laser hits every time now, I promise.

Thanks for supporting Unit Down and if you have any further suggestions, please feel free to comment!

