Everyday Life in Hospital VR update for 6 March 2022

Ver1.9

Ver1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

She also moves in conjunction with the swing of the controller.

When you put your face close to hers, she sticks out her tongue and moves it.

Stroke type electric masturbator works more smoothly (experimental).

Fixes around UI

