[NEW] New Lobby!(not finished)
[NEW] Guards will be displayed illegal items that were found on searches.
[Fixed] Sometimes the prisoners wouldn't be detected in restricted area.
[Fixed] When sent to jail sometimes you would stay wanted.
[Fixed] The prisoners would become wanted even if outside of restricted area sometimes.
[Fixed] There was a problem that if you got arrested+escaped at the same time it will break the game.
[Fixed] Sometimes there was a red outline of for prisoners at the start of the game even that they weren't wanted.
[Fixed] Players were wanted sometimes in lobby.
[Fixed] The metal detector beeped red when the player didn't have illegal items.
[Fixed] The player was stuck running towards a direction
Prison Life Playtest update for 6 March 2022
Patch 0.1.1.0
[NEW] New Lobby!(not finished)
Changed files in this update