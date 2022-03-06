Red Haze Achievements Working Again (on Windows), Various Bug Fixes

Red Haze just had an update, it's not the final update, but an update prepping for that. The update fixes Steam achievements, improves game performance, & fixes a variety of bugs & errors people had reported to me.
The final big content update will be in a few months (yes, really), but THIS IS TORTURE TOGETHER will be happening first. That's the first online co-op Yai Gameworks game, can see its store page here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/930880/THIS_IS_TORTURE_TOGETHER/
Have a good day!
Changed files in this update