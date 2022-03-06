 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Red Haze update for 6 March 2022

Red Haze Achievements Working Again (on Windows), Various Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8323700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Red Haze just had an update, it's not the final update, but an update prepping for that. The update fixes Steam achievements, improves game performance, & fixes a variety of bugs & errors people had reported to me.

The final big content update will be in a few months (yes, really), but THIS IS TORTURE TOGETHER will be happening first. That's the first online co-op Yai Gameworks game, can see its store page here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/930880/THIS_IS_TORTURE_TOGETHER/

Have a good day!

Changed files in this update

Red Haze Content Depot 428861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.