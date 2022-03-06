 Skip to content

Arctico update for 6 March 2022

Arctico 1.0ac

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed exiting hardware welding process issues
Fixed buggy UI when player produces hardware
Fixed UI text size not adapting to resolution change in main menu
Fixed automatic drill not working properly for player 2 in coop mode
Fixed misc. builder not charging money to player 2
Fixed main base lab costing 2 samples to the other player while in coop mode

