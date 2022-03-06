Patch #V 1.1.0

New features
- Friendly AI faces now players if they are close by.
- Basic swimming system.
- Hardened Wood upgrade tier added.
- Farming system. Plants require sky light and water.
- Seed vendor added.
- Locations display notifications to users, regarding where they are.
- Fuel items return leftovers.
- New AI Spawn system. Can earn extra level Exp if the whole area is cleared.
- Third person FOV slider.
- Map displays Point of interest.
Changes
- Refactored sky logic, 7x more stars in sky material, without performance changes.
- Re-wrote existing water planes, to support swimming.
- Modified Movement logic. Running and stamina have more uses now.
- Regular wood house build parts cost 2x less resources & are crafted 2x faster at inventory
- Dynamic AI speed. AI decides now itself if they will run or walk based on their stamina.
- Dead AI will emit particles, making it easier to find corpses in the grass.
- Harvesting zombies fully, dismembers it now.
- Crafting menus are now grid based, a bit faster to find required items.
- Jumping requires stamina now.
- Disabled first person view currently, until first person hit logic is unified.
- Selecting place option for build parts, closes inventory.
Performance
- New core AI logic, all AI controller logic is now executed only if they are rendered, reducing CPU usage.
- Optimized terrain logic, reduces CPU usage.
- Optimized terrain materials, less draw calls, reduces CPU usage.
previously CPU load was 85% now 45%. - tested on i7 6700k
Fixes
- 2nd foliage was destroyed if it was too close to the one, which was harvested.
- Campfire wasn't saved correctly.
- Was possible to break ADS if the sprint was spammed.
- Gun fire was not stopped, when the player died, until the clip was empty.
- Item Equip sounds were not always played.
- Weapon slots were not loaded correctly from save game.
- Directional light caused water shading artifacts.
- On death AI widgets remained on screen
- Equipping weapons directly which was taken from the corpse, didn't add correct exp and damage information was not shown.
- Some trees were also removed when grass density was changed under graphic settings.
- Was possible to complete kill quests with a single kill if the player shot dead body multiple times.
- AI Got stuck after target was out of LOS
- AI got stuck when it tried to climb or jump down
And many more fixes.
Networking
- Changed AI behavior, AI now searches for the closest target. Required change for multiplayer.
- Multiplayer mission sharing was fixed, previously all objects were shared between players, now objects have their own interaction database.
