Nova Genetics update for 6 March 2022

Patch #V 1.1.0

Patch #V 1.1.0

Patchnotes
New features
  • Friendly AI faces now players if they are close by.
  • Basic swimming system.
  • Hardened Wood upgrade tier added.
  • Farming system. Plants require sky light and water.
  • Seed vendor added.
  • Locations display notifications to users, regarding where they are.
  • Fuel items return leftovers.
  • New AI Spawn system. Can earn extra level Exp if the whole area is cleared.
  • Third person FOV slider.
  • Map displays Point of interest.
Changes
  • Refactored sky logic, 7x more stars in sky material, without performance changes.
  • Re-wrote existing water planes, to support swimming.
  • Modified Movement logic. Running and stamina have more uses now.
  • Regular wood house build parts cost 2x less resources & are crafted 2x faster at inventory
  • Dynamic AI speed. AI decides now itself if they will run or walk based on their stamina.
  • Dead AI will emit particles, making it easier to find corpses in the grass.
  • Harvesting zombies fully, dismembers it now.
  • Crafting menus are now grid based, a bit faster to find required items.
  • Jumping requires stamina now.
  • Disabled first person view currently, until first person hit logic is unified.
  • Selecting place option for build parts, closes inventory.
Performance
  • New core AI logic, all AI controller logic is now executed only if they are rendered, reducing CPU usage.
  • Optimized terrain logic, reduces CPU usage.
  • Optimized terrain materials, less draw calls, reduces CPU usage.

previously CPU load was 85% now 45%. - tested on i7 6700k

Fixes
  • 2nd foliage was destroyed if it was too close to the one, which was harvested.
  • Campfire wasn't saved correctly.
  • Was possible to break ADS if the sprint was spammed.
  • Gun fire was not stopped, when the player died, until the clip was empty.
  • Item Equip sounds were not always played.
  • Weapon slots were not loaded correctly from save game.
  • Directional light caused water shading artifacts.
  • On death AI widgets remained on screen
  • Equipping weapons directly which was taken from the corpse, didn't add correct exp and damage information was not shown.
  • Some trees were also removed when grass density was changed under graphic settings.
  • Was possible to complete kill quests with a single kill if the player shot dead body multiple times.
  • AI Got stuck after target was out of LOS
  • AI got stuck when it tried to climb or jump down
    And many more fixes.
Networking
  • Changed AI behavior, AI now searches for the closest target. Required change for multiplayer.
  • Multiplayer mission sharing was fixed, previously all objects were shared between players, now objects have their own interaction database.

