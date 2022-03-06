 Skip to content

Drone Wars update for 6 March 2022

SPRING UPDATE 2.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8323467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved reconciliation for client side prediction. Movement corrections from the server should no longer be able to cause massive rubber banding chains when playing as drone.
  • Heavily nerfed human move speed
  • Added interpolation between fixed movement updates for local player, to make movement more smooth.
  • Removed snow and winter objects.
  • Added slight smoothing to human recoil (might be improved further in later updates)
  • Added the option to set grass density and render distance. However, this can have massive impact on performance at this point. So in case of low frame rate, it is recommended to turn grass density down to 0.
  • Added clouds.
  • Improved scoreboard UI
  • Other minor UI changes
  • Changed server configs path from game data path to game directory.

