- Improved reconciliation for client side prediction. Movement corrections from the server should no longer be able to cause massive rubber banding chains when playing as drone.
- Heavily nerfed human move speed
- Added interpolation between fixed movement updates for local player, to make movement more smooth.
- Removed snow and winter objects.
- Added slight smoothing to human recoil (might be improved further in later updates)
- Added the option to set grass density and render distance. However, this can have massive impact on performance at this point. So in case of low frame rate, it is recommended to turn grass density down to 0.
- Added clouds.
- Improved scoreboard UI
- Other minor UI changes
- Changed server configs path from game data path to game directory.
Drone Wars update for 6 March 2022
SPRING UPDATE 2.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update