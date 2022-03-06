 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lofi Hollow update for 6 March 2022

Bug Fixes - March 6 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8323444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

x Make mouse-look show the tiles on lower z-levels instead of saying "space"
x Fruit Catch Leaderboard
x Fix score not resetting in Hardware Job (Stack'Em)
x Add an options menu with options to return to menu or enable/disable music and adjust general volume
x Fix Tak Deeb's dialogue to give some basic feedback on his preferences
x Make Minesweeper never lose on the first click
x Minesweeper - Easy mode where you can make a single mistake without losing the round.
x Minesweeper - Reveal all tiles adjacent to zeros right away

Changed files in this update

Lofi Hollow Content Depot 1906541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.