x Make mouse-look show the tiles on lower z-levels instead of saying "space"
x Fruit Catch Leaderboard
x Fix score not resetting in Hardware Job (Stack'Em)
x Add an options menu with options to return to menu or enable/disable music and adjust general volume
x Fix Tak Deeb's dialogue to give some basic feedback on his preferences
x Make Minesweeper never lose on the first click
x Minesweeper - Easy mode where you can make a single mistake without losing the round.
x Minesweeper - Reveal all tiles adjacent to zeros right away
Lofi Hollow update for 6 March 2022
Bug Fixes - March 6 2022
x Make mouse-look show the tiles on lower z-levels instead of saying "space"
Changed files in this update