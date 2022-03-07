 Skip to content

Light Fairytale Episode 1 update for 7 March 2022

Full Release Patch #8: Steam Deck support and more!

Full Release Patch #8: Steam Deck support and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Release version 2022-03-06 changelog:

  • Bigger font for more readability on small screens such as the Deck.
  • New personal skill for Kuroko: Hack, efficient on machines.
  • You can now disable weapon elemental damage by pressing L1/R1 / ARROWS (left/right hand) when on the weapon's command.
  • The various leaderboards are now visible on the title screen > extras menu.
  • Aura effect on the top of the screen when walking in a known battlezone, fading from green to red indicating the next encounter.
  • New graphics option: Target framerate, from 30 to 120 FPS.
  • New option for choosing between Xbox and PlayStation gamepad glyphs.
  • New option: Pixel transition, that looks great when using the CRT filter.
  • Added MacOSX M1 (Arm) native binaries.

And many more improvements and fixes!

If you've missed the announcement, Episode 2 is now fully released on Steam!

Thanks for your support 😊

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1199760

