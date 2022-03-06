Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented data from being saved when suffering a loss of power.
Fixed a bug that allowed players using a controller to skip the first level.
Circuit: Laser Maze update for 6 March 2022
Bug fix,
Patchnotes via Steam Community
