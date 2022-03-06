 Skip to content

Circuit: Laser Maze update for 6 March 2022

Bug fix,

Build 8323329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented data from being saved when suffering a loss of power.
Fixed a bug that allowed players using a controller to skip the first level.

Changed files in this update

Circuit: Laser Maze Content Depot 1870711
Circuit: Laser Maze Depot Windows Depot 1870712
Circuit: Laser Maze Linux Depot 1870713
