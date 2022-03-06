Greetings!
New stuff just arrived. Hope you enjoy it!
Check it out!
[Added/Improved]
- New area map with new events and enemies and new dangers
- New enemies, the Initiate Witches, skeletons, and vampires.
- Added a new class to play with, the Healer.
- Added information about XP points to spend after level up
- Added level up sound, and now a character may level up while on the town (consuming XP orbs)
- Added dig grave sound
- Improved the Archer Rain of Arrows ability sounds.
- Added sound when the game is lost
- Added sound when a player character dies
- Added new tooltips for Inn, Library, Blacksmith, and Temple
- Improved ambushes, enemies can no longer spawn on road tiles
- Added information when a character gets the reckless status
- Added equip/unequip sounds for all items
- Ice Wizard, Glacial Shield ability now can be cast to anyone.
- Fire Wizard, Fire Aura ability now can be cast to anyone.
- Ambushing enemies will now display a smoke animation
- When providing bandages to a guard at an event, he will provide gold in return
- Farmer being attacked by bandits event will first move will be to flee, to have a chance to survive after the battle is over
- Display new animation when health is gained through the half-vampire ability, health steal actions, and the healer ability
- To check who is the character card while on the battle, mouse over a card to see the corresponding character
[Fixed/Balanced]
- Fixed Hero Syndrome bug that would case to happens, without having the trait
- Fixed a bug that would cause to have unlimited gold when picking up lost satchels
- Enemies would spawn a tree on ambushes
- A bug caused the character's main panel not to refresh heath after drinking a potion
- Picked up flowers not displaying on the log
- Experience not updating while on the town after consuming XP orbs.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to cycle between two characters while in battle
The next update will focus more on AI, especially for normal and hard difficulty settings.
Expect new maps too! And new enemies!
Stay safe!
Changed files in this update