Survive Me Miolhr update for 6 March 2022

Patch 19.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8323287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back Miolhrians! Finally getting into some Pre-Story!

Just hammer and nails fixes for today...

  • Updated Floor and Walls for all locations!
    • Eating, Drinking and Rest Notifier Update!
  • Starting Menu Update!
    • Story Mode is Now Selectable!
    • Delay added to Unlocking Gold and Silver Chests in POI's!
    • Updated Camera View for resting!
    • Shoddy Rod can now be used for fishing!
    • Resting Chairs are now breakable!
    • Environmental fixes for multiple maps!
    • Gloves, Rings and Bracelets coming soon to loot!
    • These items will affect your stats!
    • Fix Inventory Lock Added back after much needed fixes!
    • Fixes Poison Vultor and Poison Gator!
    • Updated New Tutorial for training area!
    • and more to come...
    • Experimenting with Leaderboard! (In the Works)
    • Trading between players! (In the Works)

Thanks again

Miolhr Company!

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
