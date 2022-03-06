Patch 19.3.1

Welcome back Miolhrians! Finally getting into some Pre-Story!
Just hammer and nails fixes for today...
- Updated Floor and Walls for all locations!
-
- Eating, Drinking and Rest Notifier Update!
-
- Starting Menu Update!
-
- Story Mode is Now Selectable!
-
- Delay added to Unlocking Gold and Silver Chests in POI's!
-
- Updated Camera View for resting!
-
- Shoddy Rod can now be used for fishing!
-
- Resting Chairs are now breakable!
-
- Environmental fixes for multiple maps!
-
- Gloves, Rings and Bracelets coming soon to loot!
-
- These items will affect your stats!
-
- Fix Inventory Lock Added back after much needed fixes!
-
- Fixes Poison Vultor and Poison Gator!
-
- Updated New Tutorial for training area!
-
- and more to come...
-
- Experimenting with Leaderboard! (In the Works)
-
- Trading between players! (In the Works)
Thanks again
Miolhr Company!
