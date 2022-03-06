Duck Simulator 2 v2.0.0 Released

Hey everybody, it's me again!

Duck Simulator 2 is currently sitting at 60,000 units purchased (giving me a profit of -$100) and I couldn't be happier! This game grew to be way bigger of a project than I first anticipated, as I simply made it to prove to my friends that I was capable of publishing a game to Steam. I definitely did not expect people to actually find any joy from this game, and yet we now have a dedicated community just to speed run the game!

And while I would love to update this game till the end of time, the truth is that the game is getting a bit stale after the three months it has been popular and it's time for me to move onto other projects. Don't worry, Duck Simulator 3 will eventually release! But my focus is on my personal life and other programming projects for now. And to close this little preface out, you're all an amazing community and I just wanted to thank you!

With all of that out of the way, here are the final patch notes until I inevitably change my mind or have to fix the smallest bug known to man.

Added new endings

Added two new difficulties

Added two new achievements

Added volume adjustment options to the settings

Clicking during RPG dialogue now fast forwards, not skips

Added stairs to FPS level 1 (finally!)

Bug fixes

Once again, while this may be the end for Duck Simulator 2, this series will continue to be supported until I eventually DIE. And if for some reason you had one idea for a Duck Simulator 2 that you worry may never come to fruition, you can feel free to tell me in the Duck Simulator Discord! You can even now get roles for getting endings in the game!

You're all awesome, and I'll see y'all later!