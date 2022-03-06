 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Caught in Nowhere Playtest update for 6 March 2022

Version 0.1 - Starting from scratch

Share · View all patches · Build 8323243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This 0.1 is a simple reset of everything. We created a completely new project from scratch. Everything starts in a small scene with the house of the family of our main character Richard.

First Milestones:

  • Creating a closed area (Version 0.1)
  • Creating the house of the family
  • Starting of the implementation of the story

Please test whether you can leave this closed area. If you are able to leave the area, please let us know on Discord.

https://discord.gg/C28fKBaXP8

Thanks for testing!

Fabian & Ben

Changed files in this update

Caught in Nowhere Playtest Content Depot 1713441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.