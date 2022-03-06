Version 0.1 - Starting from scratch

This 0.1 is a simple reset of everything. We created a completely new project from scratch. Everything starts in a small scene with the house of the family of our main character Richard.
First Milestones:
- Creating a closed area (Version 0.1)
- Creating the house of the family
- Starting of the implementation of the story
Please test whether you can leave this closed area. If you are able to leave the area, please let us know on Discord.
Thanks for testing!
Fabian & Ben
Changed files in this update