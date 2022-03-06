 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ephemeral Tale update for 6 March 2022

Minor Pupdate: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8323145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Have a minor pupdate for you guys today with a couple of minor fixes!

  • Fixed an issue where a portal was invisible inside of the Corrupted Castle
  • Fixed an issue where the name card of the Corrupted Castle wouldn't appear after the first entry into the dungeon

Additionally, I've received a report about the game freezing unexpectedly after left to sit for a couple minutes, but still responding to input. If you've experienced this yourself, please either respond to this post or in the bug reporting thread in the discussions forums with your system information so that I can try and narrow down a cause.\

Changed files in this update

Ephemeral Tale Base Game Depot 1204321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.