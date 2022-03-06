Minor Pupdate: Bug Fixes

Hey all,
Have a minor pupdate for you guys today with a couple of minor fixes!
- Fixed an issue where a portal was invisible inside of the Corrupted Castle
- Fixed an issue where the name card of the Corrupted Castle wouldn't appear after the first entry into the dungeon
Additionally, I've received a report about the game freezing unexpectedly after left to sit for a couple minutes, but still responding to input. If you've experienced this yourself, please either respond to this post or in the bug reporting thread in the discussions forums with your system information so that I can try and narrow down a cause.\
Changed files in this update