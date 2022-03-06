Small Update - 0.2.2

This is a small update to increase difficulty on later levels and hopefully to fix a graphical glitch on some GPUs.
- [Community Feedback] Increased level 15 difficulty, doubled enemy health from level 20 and beyond
- [Community Feedback] Testing a fix to possibly help with a "white lines" glitch on some GPUs
- [Community Feedback] Fix spelling "priorities" to "prioritize"
- Make Lightning and Shockwave passive items to cause fixed amount of damage, instead of percentage of enemy health. This should make them less OP for example on boss fights.
Changed files in this update