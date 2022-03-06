 Skip to content

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH Playtest update for 6 March 2022

Small Update - 0.2.2

6 March 2022

This is a small update to increase difficulty on later levels and hopefully to fix a graphical glitch on some GPUs.

  • [Community Feedback] Increased level 15 difficulty, doubled enemy health from level 20 and beyond
  • [Community Feedback] Testing a fix to possibly help with a "white lines" glitch on some GPUs
  • [Community Feedback] Fix spelling "priorities" to "prioritize"
  • Make Lightning and Shockwave passive items to cause fixed amount of damage, instead of percentage of enemy health. This should make them less OP for example on boss fights.

