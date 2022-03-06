 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Powerboat VR update for 6 March 2022

Buoyage BETA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8322839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Quick update to the Buoyage BETA.

  1. Placed "Safe Water" buoys around the map in logical positions.
  2. Buoys now have numbered ID plates
  3. Buoys now show up on the SatNav and World Maps together with their ID number and their light code.
  4. Buoys now reflect RADAR
  5. Optimised buoy buoyancy code so that full buoyancy calculations are only made when the player is <1km away from the buoy.
  6. Reduced buoy light brightness with just some subtle bloom.
  7. Made buoys compatible with the world resizer. Open ocean buoys will now scale their distances while buoys marking entrances/exit to harbours will remain fixed in place.

Other Updates

  1. Fixed a few drag values for boats which were set far too high when dealing with water impacts.
  2. Made clouds a bit thicker so that stars are not visible through heavy cover.

Next week I shall be adding some meteorological/weather buoys in as these, together with the "Safe Water" buoys, will provide a network of waypoints for the A.I. ships to use to navigate the map.

Changed depots in buoyage branch

View more data in app history for build 8322839
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.