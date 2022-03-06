Buoyage BETA Update

Quick update to the Buoyage BETA.
- Placed "Safe Water" buoys around the map in logical positions.
- Buoys now have numbered ID plates
- Buoys now show up on the SatNav and World Maps together with their ID number and their light code.
- Buoys now reflect RADAR
- Optimised buoy buoyancy code so that full buoyancy calculations are only made when the player is <1km away from the buoy.
- Reduced buoy light brightness with just some subtle bloom.
- Made buoys compatible with the world resizer. Open ocean buoys will now scale their distances while buoys marking entrances/exit to harbours will remain fixed in place.
Other Updates
- Fixed a few drag values for boats which were set far too high when dealing with water impacts.
- Made clouds a bit thicker so that stars are not visible through heavy cover.
Next week I shall be adding some meteorological/weather buoys in as these, together with the "Safe Water" buoys, will provide a network of waypoints for the A.I. ships to use to navigate the map.
Changed depots in buoyage branch