Nienix update for 6 March 2022

Misc update

Nienix update for 6 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509173

🎯 [Ship] Three new Frigate-class ships have been added (LTM Frigate P1-P3). These have a diameter between 100 and 150 meters.

🎯 [Balancing] Frigate Hangars do more damage but contain fewer max summons.

🎯 [Balancing] Fighter Hangars now spawn more fighters.

🎯 [Balancing] The Axiom skill "Heavy Plating" [1:4] now provides a buff also to Fighter-class ships (15% bonus at level 3).

🎯 [Misc] The loot table at the Gambler is no longer based on the sector level, but on the player level.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed an error for the DPS calculation for Frigate-type drones in item tooltips.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to tabs in the Storage.

