Misc update

Version 0.55509173
🎯 [Ship] Three new Frigate-class ships have been added (LTM Frigate P1-P3). These have a diameter between 100 and 150 meters.
🎯 [Balancing] Frigate Hangars do more damage but contain fewer max summons.
🎯 [Balancing] Fighter Hangars now spawn more fighters.
🎯 [Balancing] The Axiom skill "Heavy Plating" [1:4] now provides a buff also to Fighter-class ships (15% bonus at level 3).
🎯 [Misc] The loot table at the Gambler is no longer based on the sector level, but on the player level.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed an error for the DPS calculation for Frigate-type drones in item tooltips.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to tabs in the Storage.
