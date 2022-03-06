English
New cocktail in "This is a bar": Hero's Glory. (You know what's it is referred to when you see its icon)
It's integrated into the procedurally generated mission: Drink Delivery.
Some containers that previously have vodka now have this new cocktail.
简体中文
在这是间酒吧里加入了新的鸡尾酒：英雄的荣耀。 （你在看到物品图标的时候会知道这指代的是什么）
已经加入到了随机生成的饮料配送的可能出现的物品清单中。
一些此前存放伏特加的柜子里现在可能放的是这种新的鸡尾酒。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 March 2022
Update, Version 20220306
