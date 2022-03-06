 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 6 March 2022

Update, Version 20220306

Share · View all patches · Build 8322682

Patchnotes via Steam Community



English

#########Content##############

New cocktail in "This is a bar": Hero's Glory. (You know what's it is referred to when you see its icon)

It's integrated into the procedurally generated mission: Drink Delivery.

Some containers that previously have vodka now have this new cocktail.

简体中文

#########Content##############

在这是间酒吧里加入了新的鸡尾酒：英雄的荣耀。 （你在看到物品图标的时候会知道这指代的是什么）

已经加入到了随机生成的饮料配送的可能出现的物品清单中。

一些此前存放伏特加的柜子里现在可能放的是这种新的鸡尾酒。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
