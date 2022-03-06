 Skip to content

Increlution update for 6 March 2022

Third minor update following the new content

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly reworked the cap jobs to construction functionality. It now only caps after a completion, so it no longer entirely prevents manual completions in between. This also tackles an extremely rare fatal error
  • The safety stops for fail-damage explorations now consider off-cooldown food. Making them more accurate if damage is close to your maximum health

Changed files in this update

