Anomalous update for 6 March 2022

Update 0.5.3.7

Update 0.5.3.7 · Build 8322532 · 6 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Motion blur setting added to game settings
  • Autoweapon switch settings works if game restarted
  • Previous weapon binding has been fixed
  • Level selector fixed
  • Low health vision effect less intense
  • Smoke particles are more subtle material rendering
  • Smoke particles are approximately 50% smaller for all particles
  • Better physics for debris from gunshots
  • Soldiers have been retextured

