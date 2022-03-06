- Motion blur setting added to game settings
- Autoweapon switch settings works if game restarted
- Previous weapon binding has been fixed
- Level selector fixed
- Low health vision effect less intense
- Smoke particles are more subtle material rendering
- Smoke particles are approximately 50% smaller for all particles
- Better physics for debris from gunshots
- Soldiers have been retextured
Anomalous update for 6 March 2022
Update 0.5.3.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update